Tadpole Projects converts Mercedes-Benz C-Class from ICE to EV

Tadpole Projects has converted a Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C180) petrol from an ICE model to an EV. It is claimed to have a top speed of up to 90 kmph and a driving range of 150 km per charge.

Tadpole Projects, one of the key players in retrofitting ICE vehicles, has converted a Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C180) petrol from an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle to an EV (electric vehicle). Headquartered in New Delhi, Tadpole Projects performs R&D and advanced testing of vehicles incubated under IIT Delhi. This is for the first time ever that the company has retrofitted a luxury car with an EV kit. For added peace of mind, the company is offering a warranty of 3 years on batteries and 2 years on the EV kit.

According to the company, the revamped Mercedes-Benz C-Class was a petrol model manufactured in 2003. It is now said to be equipped with new-age mobility features such as GPS, geo-fencing, and remote performance assessment. In addition, while the car supports AC charging as of now, there is also a provision for DC charging if the requirement arises, the company says in an official statement. Talking about charging time, it is said to take around 5-6 hours to fully charge, depending on the power of the batteries.

Tadpole Projects has also revealed the specifications of this EV. The company claims that this car now has a top speed of up to 90 kmph and it can cover up to 150 km on one charge. The company adds that the top speed and the driving range of the EV can be pushed further beyond 150 kmph and 250 km, respectively, as per the client’s need.

On accomplishing the feat of retrofitting a luxury car, Jawaad Khan, Founder-Tadpole Projects explained, “The latest initiative underlines our commitment to accelerating the national vision of propelling electric mobility adoption in India. Tadpole Projects follows a standard retrofitting process. It includes research on the vehicle and other elements like the dynamics, structure, wheel assembly, and transmission, among other things.”

He further added, “Our in-house team then connects this research with the client’s requirements in terms of range and speed and accordingly design the motors and rechargeable energy storage systems. The R&D and advanced testing of vehicles are supported by leading institutions like IIT Delhi, FITT, and the Centre of Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).”

Tadpole Projects also has a subsidiary brand called Trouve Motors, under which it plans to launch a range of new EVs. This will include an advanced hyper sports bike and an electric car, Sports Activity Coupe, that the company claims will come with a solar panel roof. Moreover, the company adds that its offerings are not only limited to cars and bikes. Tadpole Projects has undertaken retrofitting of other vehicles too, inlcuding buses, cranes, earth-moving and other construction equipment.