Switch Mobility sees huge demand for e-buses from private operators

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland, unveiled India’s first electric double-decker bus in Mumbai on August 18. The company has an order to supply 200 units of the double-decker to BEST, Mumbai, with the first batch of e-buses to be delivered this year.

The electric bus market in India is just starting to mature, thanks to the push by the FAME II scheme, the Central and State governments to deploy more of electric vehicles for public transportation. So is the demand for e-buses just driven by subsidies and will end up only being used by STUs? Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility India and COO, Switch Mobility sees otherwise.

Responding to a query on the future demand of e-buses and the ratio between private players and STUs, Babu says, “If you ask me what the future demand for e-buses will be. I see it could be a bigger play in the private market. The overall bus market consists of 80 percent of private players and 20 percent of public transport, so you can imagine.”

While it is difficult to estimate the exact number of buses plying on Indian roads today, but as per a NITI Aayog study in 2018, India had one of the lowest numbers of buses per 1,000 population at 1.3, which is even lower than Brazil (4.74 per 1,000) and South Africa (6.38 per 1,000). Coming to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, the number of people using road public transport is less than 1 percent, compared to 19 percent in London.

One of the key factors, that can be attributed to such low usage is that the public transport infrastructure may have not been able to keep match consumer demand/expectations, be it in terms of comfort, features or ride quality.

But now with the growing acceptance of electric buses, India is looking to make a paradigm shift. Switch Mobility already has got an order book to deliver over 600 buses in India, and is optimistic to cross the 1,000 mark by end-2022. In terms of production, it is currently manufacturing the e-buses at Ashok Leland’s Ennore plant with a capacity to produce around 2,500 units in one shift, which can be doubled with the second shift.

“But supply chain, we need to establish in the sense to ramp it up. The supply chain is already primed,” says Babu.

Partnerships and competition

It was just last week that Switch Mobility and Chalo, a transport technology company entered into a strategic collaboration to deploy over 5,000 electric buses across India over the next 3 years. The order is for a variant of EiV 12 to be deployed across the country.

“We want to kind of transform the mobility space with private players coming and partnering with public STUs like BEST and OEMs like us to cross deploy. BEST aims to deploy 4,000 e-buses in the next 2-years. If they want to do it, they can’t do it alone, they have to do it with partners like us, we are trying to create an ecosystem to make this a reality,” explains Babu.

The electric bus market in India is seeing some intense competition between legacy players and new entrants, with around a dozen players already competing for both private customers and STU tenders.

The Switch Mobility CEO believes “The big number of players, clearly indicate that this is going to be a growth venue and future of the market. Hence everybody’s here. We bring in a global product and hence it will (survive) considering all the aspects including technology, customer requirements and futuristic requirements.

Babu reiterated that the combined strength of Switch and Ashok Leyland’s reach will help future prospects, “We have channel partners (Ashok Leyland) both in India as well as about 50 countries we can reach out to this. We have our own strength on product team, channel and reach spare parts.”

To be able to meet varied customer requirements, Switch Mobility has also established OHM Global Mobility, which provides mobility as a service (MaaS). It offers OPEX-based, pay-per-kilometre, mobility solution platform.