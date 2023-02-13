Switch Mobility delivers India’s first electric double-decker buses to Best

Switch Mobility has delivered the first set of Switch EiV 22 to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Mumbai with an aim to revive the legacy of double-decker buses in the city. This first set of deliveries is part of the 200 electric double-decker buses order for Best.

Switch EiV 22 claims to be India’s first and unique electric double-decker air-conditioned bus designed, developed, and manufactured in India that puts to use the global electric bus experience. The electric double-decker bus claims to be equipped with the latest technology, modern design, highest safety, and best-in-class comfort features.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer – Switch Mobility Ltd, said that the company is committed to its vision of democratizing zero-carbon mobility, through innovative, technologically advanced products like the Switch EiV 22, India’s first electric double-decker that was launched in August 2022. “We are delighted and proud to deliver the first of the 200 electric double-deckers to Bext. The Switch EiV 22 will carry forward the legacy of double deckers in Mumbai, in this decade and beyond, and further enhance the sustainable footprint that Best has embarked upon in recent times.”

The Switch electric double-decker promises of a lightweight aluminium body construction that claims to ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18 percent increase in kerb weight. It boasts of wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards.

Powering Switch EiV 22 electric bus is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system that claims a range of up to 250 kms for intra-city applications.