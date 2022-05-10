Switch Mobility celebrates 1st anniversary: First 12m electric bus coming soon

Switch Mobility Ltd., an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, recently celebrated its first anniversary in India. Following its one-year anniversary, the company has provided an update on its progress over the last year. Switch has expanded its global presence to nine sites across three countries – the UK, Spain and India. Its employee base has also grown to 774 and they claim to expand at a pace.

The company says that it has made significant progress in the first year itself with 300 vehicles plying on the road, an order book for over 650 electric buses and a further 1200 buses in the pipeline. Switch Mobility plans to launch its first 12m electric bus in India in 2022. Its first 12m European bus will be unveiled at the European Mobility Expo in June this year.

Andy Palmer, Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, commented, “I am delighted with the progress we have made over the last 12 months. In a highly competitive sector, Switch has continued to grow, both in profile and in market share, and it is very pleasing that we are increasingly seen as a leading player in the industry. The investment interest we have garnered and the quality of partnerships we have formed are testaments to that achievement.”

He added, “Our team of talented engineers have developed some of the most innovative vehicles and technologies currently available on the market, which continue to develop at pace. We have started 2022 well, building on last year’s momentum, and have an exciting 12 months ahead with the development of our site in Spain and further product launches, including our latest project at the European Mobility Expo in June, and electric LCVs in India.”

Mahesh Babu, Director & CEO – Switch Mobility India, COO – Switch Mobility Ltd, commented, “Our focus is to provide efficient, clean, safe and lowest total cost of ownership value proposition for our customers. In India, the exponential 10x increase in order book with 600 buses and almost 1200 in the pipeline is a testament of the trust built on our brand and our products. Switch EV buses in India have clocked over 7 million kms across the country, saving 4500 tonnes of CO2, with a significant uptime of over 97%.”