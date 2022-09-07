Swaraj Tractors’ 2 millionth tractor rolls out of Mohali plant

Swaraj Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group rolled out its 20th lakh tractor from the Mohali plant in Punjab on September 6, 2022.

The company was incepted in 1974 and took 39 years to roll out its 10 lakh tractor production in 2013; the next 10 lakh tractors were produced in less than 9 years. The company says what makes this achievement more remarkable is the fact that this has come when the industry was going through unforeseen challenges due to the pandemic in the last couple of years.

Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra rolled out the 20th lakh tractor in a special ceremony attended by employees.

“This achievement has further cemented brand Swaraj’s reputation of being reliable and one of the fastest growing brands in the domestic tractor market over the past few years. We are thankful to all our customers and stakeholders for their wholehearted support towards the growth of this brand,” said Chavan.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “This journey to reach the 20 Lakh production mark today has been challenging and exciting for us. We are happy that over the years Swaraj has been able to make a significant contribution to the lives of Indian farmers. Going ahead we look forward to providing more agri-based solutions and enabling mechanisation. This achievement is another stepping stone towards living our purpose of transform farming and enriching lives”.

At present, Swaraj manufactures tractors in the 15HP to 65HP range and provides complete mechanisation solutions. It has two fully functional tractor manufacturing plants, its own foundry and R&D all located in Punjab, while another new manufacturing plant of Swaraj is also coming up in the state.