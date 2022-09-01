Svitch opens experience centre in Bengaluru

Ahmedabad-headquartered multi-terrain e-bicycle startup Svitch has opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru. The centre will showcase the company’s complete range of e-bikes, along with all the merchandising and accessories that it has to offer.

It is also gearing up to launch CSR 762 an e-bicycle with swappable battery in the coming months. However, customers will also be able to experience CSR 762 at the Bengaluru showroom.

The start-up was incubated on April 21, 2019 when the idea of EVs and their practical application was starting to pick up in India. It has grown its team from a mere two members to now over 200 employees with HQ in Ahmedabad and a regional branch office in Bengaluru.

Chintan Khatri, CEO, Svitch said, “Svitch Bikes had a first mover advantage in this space. We have had a phenomenal journey since we introduced Svitch XE+ and Svitch XE. These were built keeping in mind the people of India and keeping their average stature and build. We look forward to the next phase of growth and are grateful for the response we have gotten so far.”

At present, the brand supplies 250W motor in India with a maximum capped speed of 25kmph. For the global market, Svitch supplies 500W and 750W motor e-bicycles to countries like the Netherlands, Australia, Dubai, USA, Europe and many second and third-world countries. The start-up states it also supplies certain components and raw materials to nearby countries and supports small upcoming brands.