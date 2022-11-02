Svitch Bike clocks a record 422 kms in 12 hours, enters history books

Ahmedabad-based electric bike maker Svitch Bike entered the history books as its riders, Dilip Reddy and Punith Reddy, clocked 422 kilometers in a record-setting 12 hours.

The duo, riding the Svitch XE, achieved the feat while covering Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.



The riders, who also own Svitch dealerships in Bengaluru, have been acknowledged by the High Range Book of World Record, maximum distance covered on an electric bicycle in one day under the India Book of Record 2024, and a national record under OMG Book of Records.

Chintan Khatri, CEO Svitch Bike said, “This world record will go a long way in spreading awareness about electric vehicles and imploring people to make conscious lifestyle changes. Appreciating both their efforts for this massive milestone.”



The company recently launched a collection of e-cycles, among which was the new Svitch Lite XE, to further expand its portfolio of foldable luxury e bikes in the country.



The Lite XE electric cycle has been priced at Rs 74,999 and comes with a range of 80 kms, as per the company’s claims.

Rajkumar Patel, Founder & MD, Switch Bike said, “We are adding up new products to our portfolio and are on an expansion spree,”



“We are diversifying towards many fresher endeavours. It’s an exciting time to be an entrepreneur with a versatile portfolio.”, he further added.