Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant clocks 2 million units accumulated production

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a Suzuki Motor subsidiary clocked accumulated automobile production of 2 million units on August 20. It has achieved this milestone in 5 years and 6 months after having started production in February 2017 and this is the fastest in any Suzuki production plant. The 2 millionth vehicles produced was a Baleno with South African specifications.

Suzuki’s global production plant, SMG produces models not only for the Indian markets but also for export. These models are exported to a wide range of regions including Latin America and Africa. Suzuki is also planning to start production of BEVs in 2025, and vehicle batteries for BEVs by 2026.

As of now the Hansalpur, Gujarat plant with approximately 3,200 workers runs at a 750,000 units /year production capacity. SMG with three full-fledged operational plants sold approximately 5,40,000 units in the FY2021. The cumulative sales of SGM and Suzuki for FY2021 accounted for a total of 1.66 million units. The plants are labeled as Plant A (started in February 2017), B (started in January 2019) and C (started in April 2021) are currently producing Baleno and other Maruti Suzuki models like Swift and Dzire respectively.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki, said “Suzuki strives to continue offering environmentally conscious compact cars, by also practicing in India the company’s philosophy of ’Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi)’, which represents the basis of Suzuki’s manufacturing since its founding.”

The company statement also reiterated that Suzuki will continue to provide diverse choices of mobility in India where there is continuous economic growth and will strengthen production capacity along with the growth of the Indian automobile market.

In terms of a forward plan, Maruti Suzuki India plans to increase its production and aims to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with improving availability of semiconductors, according to the company Chairman RC Bhargava.

