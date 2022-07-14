Suzuki Motorcycle India partners with Bandhan Bank for vehicle financing

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), has today announced its partnership with Bandhan Bank, a leading Indian private sector bank. Thanks to this tie-up, Suzuki claims the customers will avail of round-the-clock retail finance options to purchase their favourite two-wheeler along with added benefits, including sanction within 5 minutes, hassle-free documentation, and more.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both the parties was signed at the corporate office of Suzuki Motorcycle India on July 12, 2022. Commenting on the partnership, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our association with Bandhan Bank is a part of our plan to offer customised and easy retail finance options keeping in mind the needs of our customers. The tie-up is another step to enhance the convenience and ease of purchase for Suzuki customers in India.”

He added, “We believe that this partnership is commencing at an appropriate time with the high-demand Festive Season just around the corner. We are sure that Bandhan Bank, which is one of the fastest-growing Private Sector Banks in the country will further enhance the ever-increasing preference for Suzuki Two-Wheelers in India and will further the growth story of Suzuki Motorcycle India, which has been an exception to the depressed market sentiment being experienced in the overall Indian Two-Wheeler Industry.”

As part of the association, Suzuki Motorcycle India says that its customers will be able to get fast loan approval with nominal documentation at a competitive interest rate. Bandhan Bank has a network presence across 34 States and Union Territories. It will provide an all-in-one solution for the finance-related requirements of the consumers, including easy scheme options, digital login, 24*7 operational support and a pre-approved program for Bandhan Bank customers.