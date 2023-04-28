The 53rd World Earth Day was observed on April 22 and with the theme of ‘Invest In Our Planet”, join us as Financial Express presents ‘Sustainable Mobility’ webinar and partake ina thoughtful discussion with industry thought leaders. It is a continuation of the 2022 theme that looks to create consciousness and take forward the movement toward a more sustainable, prosperous and equitable future for everyone.

Join our Sustainable Mobility webinar & don't miss the chance to hear from industry thought leaders!



📅 28th April 2023

⏲ 3:00 p.m. onwards

Join now: https://t.co/ijjrTjF4Lx#FESM #SustainableMobility #ExpressMobility pic.twitter.com/WwaCqsJ2BW — Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) April 28, 2023

With that context in mind, it is impossible to ignore the environmental impact of mobility, especially in light of India’s ambitious net zero targets by 2070. The target to reduce emission by 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from transportation that emits from the road sector. Therefore, it is important to set a precise goal and identify the direction for road transport decarbonisation and help steer India closer to its overall climate commitment.

Live Updates