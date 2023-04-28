The 53rd World Earth Day was observed on April 22 and with the theme of ‘Invest In Our Planet”, join us as Financial Express presents ‘Sustainable Mobility’ webinar and partake ina thoughtful discussion with industry thought leaders. It is a continuation of the 2022 theme that looks to create consciousness and take forward the movement toward a more sustainable, prosperous and equitable future for everyone.
With that context in mind, it is impossible to ignore the environmental impact of mobility, especially in light of India’s ambitious net zero targets by 2070. The target to reduce emission by 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from transportation that emits from the road sector. Therefore, it is important to set a precise goal and identify the direction for road transport decarbonisation and help steer India closer to its overall climate commitment.
“The optimisation of materials and resources – By incorporating lightweight, and eco-friendly materials we can reduce the overall weight of vehicles resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Recycling and the circular economy are vital components of sustainable vehicle manufacturing. BMW i3 is a prime example of innovative material usage. ” – Dr. Andy Palmer, CEO of Palmer Automotive
“Today, India stands as the world's largest market for two-wheelers and the fourth-largest market for passenger vehicles. The emergence of new domestic players like Ola Electric and Ather Energy in the electric vehicle segments signals a promising future for homegrown innovation, he said”.
“India's ability to leapfrog emission norms is a testament to the industry's adaptability and resilience. The transition from Bharat Stage 4 to Bharat Stage 6 in April 2020 skipping over BS5 entirely demonstrated India's commitment to mitigating the environmental impact of the automotive sector. ” – Dr.Andy Palmer.
Dr.Andy Palmer has served as a non-executive director of Ashok Leyland and was the prior CEO of Switch Mobility. “Homegrown automakers such as Tata and are developing their own products and establishing a good presence in domestic and international markets.
