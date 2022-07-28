Supply of pre-owned luxury cars grew by 41% in H1CY22: OLX Autos

In H1CY22, the pre-owned luxury car market grew faster (15%) than the new luxury car market (10%), as per a study released Thursday by OLX Autos and Crisil. “BMW is the most popular pre-owned luxury car brand in terms of demand, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Porsche,” the study noted.In order to arrive at the findings, OLX Autos said it analysed over 50,000 listings (ads on the OLX platform posted by users) of the luxury and ultra-luxury car brands on its platform across tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

“With discretionary spending back to pre-Covid-19 levels and an increase in disposable incomes, we are seeing a noticeable change in the aspirations of consumers to upgrade to premium products,” Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX India, told FE.

“The pre-owned luxury car market has particularly benefited from this sentiment, as well as from the long waiting period and increase in prices of new vehicles. The demand on our platform suggests that owning a luxury car at a heavily discounted cost is a lucrative alternative to many new car models.

”Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, Light Vehicle Forecasting, S&P Global Mobility, shared with FE that the aspiration to own a luxury car is real.

“There would be a large section of buyers who may choose a pre-owned luxury car brand over a mass-market new car,” he said.“In the used-car market, a car priced Rs 25 lakh and above is loosely defined a luxury car,” added Kumar. “And this includes brands covered by us—BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, etc.”

But he added that this definition is porous, because a 2010 model BMW that has run 150,000 km can be way cheaper than the Rs 25 lakh mark.

Study findings

—Tier-2 cities supply more luxury pre-owned cars versus tier-1 cities: The supply of luxury cars across tier-1 cities recorded a growth of 40% on OLX Autos, while tier-2 cities registered a growth of 45% in H1CY22, compared to the same period of the previous year (H1CY21). The overall supply of pre-owned luxury cars grew by 41% in H1CY22.

—Brands that witnessed strong growth in supply in tier-1 cities were Jaguar (86%), Porsche (85.5%), Mercedes-Benz (40%), Audi (38%) and BMW (34%).

For tier-2 cities, the growth in supply was led by Porsche with 138%, followed by Jaguar (47%), Mercedes-Benz (46%), Audi (44%) and BMW (38%).

—BMW remains the most popular pre-owned luxury car brand in terms of demand: In terms of overall volume, BMW continues to be the most popular pre-owned luxury car brand in demand, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Porsche.

—The highest growth in demand amongst luxury car brands in tier-1 cities was led by Porsche with 21%, followed by Audi (11%), BMW (9%), Mercedes-Benz (5%) and Jaguar (1%). Tier-2 cities also saw Porsche leading the demand growth by 17%, followed by Audi (11%), Jaguar (8%), BMW (5%) and Mercedes-Benz (0.5%).

—Pre-owned luxury cars were more expensive in 2022 versus 2021: The average selling price of a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz went up by 25% in H1CY22, followed by Porsche (13%), BMW (11%), Audi (6%) and Jaguar (3%).

The Indian pre-owned car market is highly fragmented. The various selling options are customer-to-customer, unorganised/independent used-car dealers, semi-organised used-car players, and organised (True Value, Mahindra First Choice, H Promise, etc, and online-plus-offline players such as OLX, Cars24 and Spinny).

The Covid-19 pandemic, according to Kumar, provided a major push to the pre-owned car market. “Prior to the pandemic, with the emergence of ride-sharing platforms such as Ola and Uber, many customers had deferred purchasing a personal vehicle, especially in bigger cities. But the pandemic brought the interest back on the need for owning a personal vehicle, and this trend is unlikely to abate in the near term,” Kumar said.