Sundram Fasteners targets 50% revenue from exports

Sundram Fasteners (SFL), an auto component company from the stable of TVS Group, is targetting to earn 50% of its revenue from exports. The company has also been pushing its non-auto business

R Dilip Kumar, CFO of SFL told analysts that currently one third of SFL revenue is from exports and two third is from the domestic market. Within that segment about 25% to 30% would be passenger vehicles while the remaining 60%-70% is from commercial vehicles, agri applications, stationary engines, oil and gas.

Also Read| Fisker commences production of Ocean e-SUV

The company may post a tad lower than anticipated export performance this fiscal, in dollar terms. Its plan was to do about $200 million of exports for FY23, but would end the year at around $185-$190 million. SFL, last year, had done around $180 million and planned to grow by 10% and hit about $200 million.

SFL has an export mix with 70% contributed by North America and 20% by Europe and about 10% by Asia and other regions.

“That will give us a good platform to drive our export revenues and be completely insulated from the domestic cyclicality,” the company said.

On the capital expenditure, SFL said it will probably incur around `300 crore this year.

The company will be watchful and while it had set out to its plan at the beginning of the year was around `400 crore. But given the current inputs and the business conditions, SFL set to incur about `300 crore this year and the capex would get incurred at this levels of around `300 crore over the next two years as well.

The company said it is watching the situation quite closely and align the capital expenditure programme to its customer schedules.

On the electrical vehicle component front, SFL said currently it contributes around 3% of the total business. It hopes to grow with existing customers like General Motors, probably JLR and other customers and would be looking upwards of closer to double digit.

Also Read| Kia India enables after sales initiatives on ‘My Kia’ app

Other than radiator cap, the company has already developed parts and supplies dual gear and pinion which go into disc case and finally into the EV application. Besides, SFL is also into input and output shaft which goes into EV.

SFL will spend about `80 crore on wind energy this year and hope to take the segment from the current level of `150 crore to about `300 crore to `350 crore in the next 18 months. The company is looking at further resourcing opportunities from a European customer which is under negotiation .