Sun Mobility’s EV battery swap solution gets ARAI validation

Sun Mobility claims to have become the first EV battery swapping provider to get its swapping station equipment validated by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) as per latest standards. As per the company statement, this testing by the ARAI is at par with the highest acceptable global and Indian safety standards and is significant since there is no set benchmark for battery swapping stations. Electrical tests and verification, EMI/EMC tests (IS 17017 -21-2), climatic environmental tests, swapping station functional tests, IP 44 and impact tests were all conducted at ARAI in accordance with IS 17017-1 & IEC 62840-2; Edition 1.02016-10 Standards. ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Sun Mobility also received certification for its swappable battery pack as per latest applicable standard AIS 156 from ARAI which makes our battery pack one of the safest in India. All safety and electrical tests, such as battery pack overcharge, over-discharge, fire resistance, short circuit, mechanical and thermal shock, vibration and drop test, were performed at ARAI in accordance with the AIS 156 Standard.

Sun Mobility has deployed over 115 swap points in more than 18 cities in India, powering over 40 million km and over 1.8 million swaps in the country so far. Srinivasa, Chief Technical Officer, Sun Mobility, said, “Our collaboration with ARAI to curate the list of stringent tests based on global standards available today. The validation by ARAI helps us reinforce the trust that our customers and partner ecosystem have put in us while adopting our battery swap solution. ”

Sun Mobility had recently announced announced a strategic partnership with LetsTransport and as part of the alliance, 100 electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles powered by Sun Mobility’s swap technology have already been deployed across Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, and in the next one year, the partners plan to expand this fleet to over 2,000 vehicles, contributing to the fast-growing EV-based last-mile delivery segment.