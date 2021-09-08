Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility targets to onboard over a million vehicles by the year 2025 accelerated through its MaaS offering.

Sun Mobility has announced its partnership with Zypp Electric to further enhance urban last-mile delivery. This is the first partnership under the recently announced Sun Mobility’s Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offering. The two companies together have already deployed electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles in Delhi-NCR and now plan to expand to 10 other cities soon. The said partnership aims to deploy 10,000 EVs across various platforms over the next few years. The latest partnership will provide Zypp with a state-of-the-art electric mobility solution comprising leading cargo vehicle models integrated with smart batteries and access to a wide network of Swap Points.

This offering comes with a pay-per-use plan bundled with unlimited battery swaps. Under the new partnership, Zypp can scale up its fleet operations in an asset-light manner without having to worry about battery and charging infrastructure, the company noted. Sun Mobility says that its industry-leading offering gives it an edge with the lowest cost and highest fleet uptime via a 2-minute swap. The interoperability of battery swapping infrastructure across EVs will empower Zypp with the flexibility of vehicle models across the fleet using common battery swapping infrastructure.

Moreover, the telematics data and analytics from these connected batteries ensure operations efficiency. Zypp says that it has plans to deploy these vehicles across various applications in retail, eCommerce, and groceries delivery. Sun Mobility targets to onboard over a million vehicles by the year 2025 accelerated through its MaaS offering. The company has already commenced solution deployment in eCommerce and goods delivery segments across major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, and Chandigarh and now plans to further expand to other cities across India. The company says that it has onboarded hundreds of such vehicles across multiple fleet operators and has a robust order book to deploy thousands more.

