Sun Mobility Ties Up With cKers Finance To Accelerate MaaS

cKers Finance has provided a debt financing facility to SUN Mobility that will be used to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles integrated with SUN Mobility’s swappable batteries as part of the company’s MaaS model.

cKers Finance, an NBFC focused on financing sustainability and clean energy in India has provided a debt financing facility to SUN Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs).

The capital being provided to SUN Mobility will be used to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles integrated with SUN Mobility’s swappable batteries as part of the company’s MaaS (Mobility as a Service) model.

As part of the partnership, SUN Mobility has already started deploying hundreds of high capacity Piaggio Ape e-Xtra electric three-wheelers with third-party logistics (3PL) service providers. SUN Mobility launched e3Ws that offer them a high payload (500 kg+) and unlimited battery range (2-minute swaps).

The MaaS model allows customers to onboard vehicles with no upfront capital cost or needs to own the vehicle. With this all-in bundled solution, the customers pay a monthly rental where the vehicle is provided to them with unlimited battery swaps, extending the vehicle range and operating hours.

Fleet operators can scale up their business in an asset-light manner while utilizing SUN Mobility’s industry-leading offering with the lowest cost and highest uptime via a 2-minute swap.

The demand for last-mile delivery decarbonisation is driven by e-commerce companies who are opting to replace their existing fossil fuel-based last-mile delivery fleets with EVs with a cumulative target of deploying over 50,000 EVs in the next 3 years.

Talking about the cKers facility, Chetan Maini, co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility said, “SUN Mobility is currently engaged with a number of OEMs, fleet operators, financers and end consumers to develop a robust EV ecosystem in India. Our technology solution addresses the key challenges such as high upfront cost, range anxiety, battery life along with providing maintenance and insurance bundled in our MaaS offering.

He added, “Our swappable battery technology developed over years of R&D guarantees a stress-free ride to our driver-partners, this technology coupled with tie-ups with reputed OEMs are designed to address the end-user hindrances which in turn will enable a smoother and faster transition to EVs. We are targeting to deploy over a million EVs by 2025, towards achieving this goal. We are excited to partner with cKers’ to enable deployment of electric vehicles in India.”

Speaking about the partnership, Deepak Gupta, Business Development Head at cKers said “We are excited to have partnered with SUN Mobility, which shares our vision of promoting sustainability in transportation. The last-mile delivery segment is poised to see significant deployment of eSCVs (Electric Small Commercial Vehicles) fleets over the next 3 years given the strong operating cost advantage.”

He added, “cKers has been investing in EVs for over 2 years now and has already committed lines enabling the deployment of over 2,500 e2Ws and 1,000 electric e3W-loaders by the end of the current financial year, giving it a head start in financing clean mobility. cKers is bullish about the evolution of a strong EV ecosystem and the growth that it will create for the Indian economy.”

cKers is a clean energy-focused financier which is leveraging its understanding of the clean energy ecosystem and technology to develop credit risk underwriting frameworks for assessing viability and risk monitoring for the vehicles being deployed while offering a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and low carbon alternative to end customers.