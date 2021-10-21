Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Sun Mobility has closed its ₹373 crores funding round by Vitol. This investment by Vitol will enable significant acceleration and expansion of Sun Mobility’s services across India and select global markets.

By:Updated: Oct 21, 2021 10:26 AM
sun mobility

Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the successful closure of a USD 50 Million (₹373 crores) funding round by Vitol, an independent trader of energy and investor in zero-emission and renewable energy assets globally. This investment by Vitol will enable significant acceleration and expansion of Sun Mobility’s services across India and select global markets.

Vitol has been serving the energy markets globally for over 55 years and has committed over ₹7000 crores of capital to sustainable energy projects. With this new funding and strategic support, Sun Mobility plans to expand its footprint to all major cities both by increasing the number of Swap Points, partnering with various OEMs, collaborating with various fleet operators and distributors to introduce newer business models, and adding more vehicles to its ever-expanding Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offering.

The company aims to set up 500 SWAP Points in India by the end of 2022 and plans to roll out new products to enhance the swap experience and to further strengthen and expand its leadership in battery swapping across the country.

R. Andrew de Pass, the Head of Renewables, at Vitol Inc said, “With over 160 million two and three-wheeler vehicles in India, SUN Mobility’s model has significant potential. Electrifying the largest portion of India’s vehicle fleet through a flexible and cost-effective offering has the potential to reduce urban pollution. We look forward to working with SUN Mobility as they expand their footprint and deploy their compelling offering into other similar markets with the help of Vitol’s global downstream footprint.”

Speaking on the occasion, Uday Khemka, the Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, commented, “Sun Mobility is working towards an affordable and accessible EV ecosystem with our Battery Swapping technology, and we could not have wished for a better partner than Vitol. To unlock Sun Mobility’s next phase of growth it was important to join hands with a company that has a multi-continental presence along with global investments in energy assets and its commitment towards cleaner energy. Vitol will bolster our vision of onboarding 1 million EVs on Sun Mobility’s platform by 2025 and help take Made-in-India EV technology solutions to other emerging countries.”

Elaborating further on the announcement, Chetan Maini, the Co-Founder and Chairman of Sun Mobility, said, “We are excited to be working with Vitol, a significant investor in zero-emissions related technology worldwide with a keen understanding of the electric vehicles segment. As part of Sun Mobility’s long-term strategy to build affordable EV technologies in India, we will be deploying the funds into capacity expansion to meet the high customer demand. Our existing technology partnership with Bosch and our new strategic relationships with Vitol will allow us to focus on being a world-class energy solutions provider for electric vehicles. With its strong track record and experience in zero-emission and renewable energy businesses, we are certain that Vitol will add a huge value to our EV business.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

The future of automobile sector lies in digital integration 

The future of automobile sector lies in digital integration 

Zypp Electric, Venture Catalysts partner to support EV last-mile delivery startups

Zypp Electric, Venture Catalysts partner to support EV last-mile delivery startups

Automovill to expand its presence, raises funds from AngelBay

Automovill to expand its presence, raises funds from AngelBay

Fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest launched in India

Fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest launched in India

Tata launches its 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV in India, the Punch

Tata launches its 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV in India, the Punch

Bike Bazaar launches its first TVC campaign to democratize two-wheeler ownership for all Indians

Bike Bazaar launches its first TVC campaign to democratize two-wheeler ownership for all Indians

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

Companies must focus on de-risking their supply chain — Venkat Subramaniam, SKF India

Companies must focus on de-risking their supply chain — Venkat Subramaniam, SKF India

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India: Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India: Priced at Rs 9.35 lakh

Audi Q5 now made in India, production commences at Aurangabad plant

Audi Q5 now made in India, production commences at Aurangabad plant

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched at Rs 69,500 with smart new features

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched at Rs 69,500 with smart new features

BMW launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT priced at ₹9.95 lakh

BMW launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT priced at ₹9.95 lakh

Tata installs electric chargers at Worli bus depot, fourth BEST depot to be completely electrified

Tata installs electric chargers at Worli bus depot, fourth BEST depot to be completely electrified