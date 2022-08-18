Sun Mobility partners EVeez for deploying 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2023

Sun Mobility has partnered with Gurugram-based EVeez for electric vehicle subscription ecosystems dedicated to last-mile and middle-mile connectivity, delivery services and in-campus mobility. The partnership aims to deploy over 10,000 vehicles across the country in the coming year.

To promote mass adoption and usage of EVs, EVeez and SUN Mobility aim to offer co-mobility as a solution wherein the same vehicle can be used for various purposes by multiple people. For this deployment, EVeez will leverage Sun Mobility’s battery swapping solution based on mobility-as-a-service. This is integrated with electric vehicles and smart batteries along with access to a wide network of swap points.

As a part of the plan, around 200 vehicles will be added to EVeez’s on-ground fleet every month. As of today, around 250 vehicles have already been deployed and are running across Delhi-NCR. Starting September, the operations will further expand to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh Tricity. The partnership will jointly provide customisable and integrated two-wheeler swap solutions to the riders.

Explaining the partnership rationale, Abhishek Dwivedi, Co-Founder, EVeez. said, “Our partnership with Sun Mobility enables us to cover the huge gap of demand, supply, and maintenance of EVs for people using Electric vehicles, especially the ones using it for urban deliveries.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO of Sun Mobility added, “With the government and key industry players recognising battery-as-a-service to accelerate EV adoption, we aim to further bolster EV adoption in India in the two-wheeler category.”

Sun Mobility recently announced its strategic partnership with LetsTransport which aims to deploy over 2,000 vehicles to their fleet in the next one year in their bid to expand the EV-based last-mile delivery segment.

