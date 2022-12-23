Sun Mobility announces launch of two new products at Auto Expo 2023

Sun Mobility has announced that it is going to launch two new products, one of them being their all-new next-generation battery technology at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company said it’s upcoming national policy to promote battery-swapping technologies has paved the way for accelerating mass EV adoption in India. An ecosystem of players who are technology providers, manufacturers, users, and enablers of this solution is mushrooming across the country.

Sun Mobility targets adoption of 1 million EVs by 2025 by addressing some of the key EV adoption concerns – high cost, range anxiety, long charging time and lack of infrastructure.

Sun Mobility recently announced its strategic partnership with LetsTransport which aims to deploy over 2,000 vehicles to their fleet in the next one year in their bid to expand the EV-based last-mile delivery segment.

At present, Sun Mobility has deployed 212 Swap Points, each with a capacity to do over 200 battery swaps per day, cross 18 cities in the country and has powered over 50 million emission-free km and over 2.7 million battery swaps so far.

Sun Mobility already has over 7,000 vehicles deployed and aims to have 20,000 vehicles on its platform by end-2022; add 160,000 vehicles by end-2024; followed by 600,000 and 1.3 million Evs on its platform in India respectively.

Furthermore, the energy company has also provides solutions for retrofitment of L3 vehicles and could also look at the L5 category.