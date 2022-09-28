Sun Mobility, AI Logistics partner to deploy 500 EVs by March 2023

AI Logistix, a logistics company, announced its partnership with Sun Mobility, to avail the energy services provided by the latter. As part of this partnership, Sun Mobility and AI Logistix plan to deploy 500 loaders and electric two-wheelers till March 2023. They plan to add approximately 100 vehicles to the fleet every month.

The initial deployment will be focused in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and will later extend across pan India.

The partnership between the two companies will also jointly provide customisable integrated two-wheeler swap solutions to the rider partner to enhance vehicle utility and day-to-day mobility while reducing the downtime.

Abdul Khadeer and Mamata Reddy, founders of AI Logistix, said “Our technology and logistic services aim at ensuring efficiency in delivery with optimal cost and improved performance. We are thrilled to partner with Alchemy Mobility and Sun Mobility to resolve supply chain and mobility challenges in day-to-day electric three- and two-wheeler logistics.”

They also added that together with Sun Mobility the company, “will focus on addressing the environmental concerns by enhancing mobility performance through smart logistic solutions and become a profitable last mile delivery company for all segments in India.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO of Sun Mobility said, “Providing superior sustainable solutions and green mobility services have always been a key priority and specialisation. Our partnership with Alchemy Mobility and AI Logistix through Alchemy will help us combat everyday mobility challenges through intelligent and customizable solutions for electric three- and two-wheelers.”