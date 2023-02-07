Sumithasri Eranti becomes Schaeffler India’s Chairperson to lead the Board of Directors

Automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler India has announced the appointment of Sumithasri Eranti as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

With over 25 years of experience in business leadership, technology, consulting and the financial services industry, Eranti brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

She has held various roles in technology companies – global service portfolio leadership, CXO collaboration, P&L ownership, large account management, business consulting and product development. She possesses multicultural experience of living/working in 11 countries including Germany, India, USA, UK and The Netherlands.

Eranti has been an independent director of Schaeffler India’s Board since 2020. She is also the chairperson of the board of directors at Aviva Life Insurance company India limited and has been associated with other companies as a board member.

Eranti takes over as the Chairperson from Avinash Gandhi who retired after leading the company for over 20 years. Eranti will lead the board in its mission to drive Schaeffler India’s growth and success. Under her guidance, the company aims to continue its focus on innovation and commitment to excellence.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumithasri Eranti said, “I am honoured to have been chosen as the new Chairperson of the Board. I thank the Board of directors for their trust and support. I am excited to work with the talented members of the board and the management team of Schaeffler India.”