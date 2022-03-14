Student innovation: Autonomous vehicles, e-Formula car at IIT Madras fest

At the IIT Madras CFI Open House 2022, more than 60 innovative tech projects made by students were showcased, such as autonomous vehicles, rockets and an electric Formula car made by the student team Raftar.

Short for the Centre For Innovation, the CFI is India’s largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab, home to 13 clubs, four competition teams and more than 700 members, IIT Madras said in a statement.

“It provides a platform for students of IIT Madras to apply their engineering knowledge and materialise their ideas into products,” the institute said in a statement.

The mobility devices showcased at the CFI Open House 2022 included the autonomous shuttle developed by Team Abhiyaan, from an electric golf cart. The shuttle autonomously navigates over a set course, and has features including obstacle avoidance, pedestrian detection and parallel parking.

Then there was the electric Formula car, developed by Raftar Formula Racing. The team said it switched from combustion engine to electric motor this year, in line with the global call for sustainability.