Volta Trucks appoints Amanda Gibson as Head of Public Relations

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, Volta Trucks has announced the appointment of Amanda Gibson as its Head of Public Relations, effective immediately.

Amanda brings over 15 years of automotive industry experience from a multitude of roles at Mitsubishi Motors, including Press & Public Relations, Sales Area Management and Electric Vehicle Programme Management.

Most recently, Amanda served as Press, External Affairs & Sustainability Manager at Innovation Automotive, the UK’s first multi-brand, electric automotive company specialising in electric commercial vans.

This experience gives her a broad technical, commercial and communication experience with electric vehicles that will be essential in communicating the Volta Trucks brand, products, and services to global media audiences.

A graduate from the University of Edinburgh, from which she was awarded a Masters degree in German, Amanda recently completed a Business Sustainability Management course at the University of Cambridge, achieving a Distinction.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Communications Officer of Volta Trucks, Duncan Forrester, said: “I am delighted to welcome Amanda to Volta Trucks. She brings with her a wealth of experience and skills that will be essential as we communicate our journey to decarbonise urban logistics at industry-leading pace. Her appointment is a great example of the ambition of the company and our intention to bring in industry experts in their respective fields.”

Amanda Gibson added; “I am thrilled to be joining Volta Trucks at such an exciting time for the industry. Living in London, I see first-hand the effects of pollution and the scale of the challenge to transform the commercial vehicle fleet. With Volta Trucks’ mission, ‘Electric trucks for sustainable cities, with people at the heart of everything we do’, I’m excited to be a part of a company at the forefront of the journey towards a clean, safe and sustainable future.”