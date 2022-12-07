StoreDot’s extreme fast charging XFC batteries validated by independent battery lab, Shmuel De-Leon Energy

StoreDot, manufacturer of the extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), has had its technology successfully validated by leading independent battery lab Shmuel De-Leon Energy, an internationally renowned expert in the field of energy storage and electric mobility.

The lab subjected StoreDot’s production-ready XFC batteries to a series of in-depth tests, confirming the technology’s commercialisation viability and its superior fast charging and high-energy performance in comparison to any known XFC battery solutions for the EV sector.

The intensive independent test program was conducted at the Shmuel De-Leon Energy laboratories and covered energy density, charging rate, operating conditions and cycling. The results corroborated a sector-leading energy density of 300Wh/kg and 1000 consecutive XFC cycles for StoreDot’s proprietary technology that utilizes current deployed manufacturing equipment, which exceeded that of all other battery solutions tested.

Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said, “It is particularly gratifying to have the commercialization validity and superior performance of StoreDot’s XFC and high energy technology verified by leading experts in the field. In addition, our technology continues to be tested in the real-world by our leading automotive partners. Each goal reached and each test successfully passed further validates our confidence in our ability to deliver 100in5 battery technology by 2024 and 100in3 by 2028.”

Also read: StoreDot achieves 1,000 cycles of extreme fast charging cells, begins real-world testing with OEMs

Earlier in October, StoreDot demonstrated the performance of its silicon-dominant extreme fast charging battery cells capable of charging over 1000 consecutive cycles, in production-ready EV form factor. These cells have been also shipped to StoreDot’s global automotive OEM partners for testing with further improvements expected. These 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l XFC cells are being shipped in pouch format.

According to StoreDot, the company remains on target for mass production of ‘100in5’ cells by 2024 delivering at least 100 miles of range in just five minutes of charging.