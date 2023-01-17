StoreDot’s 15-minute chargeable batteries now being tested by 15 OEMs globally including India’s Ola Electric

Israel-headquartered StoreDot, a technology company working in the field of extreme fast charging (XFC) high energy battery solutions for electric vehicles has revealed that its XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brands manufacturers, which includes a potential to be turned into manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.

StoreDot says these OEMs encompass leading companies headquartered in Europe, Asia and the US. It says initial test results confirm that StoreDot’s battery cells can deliver 100 miles (160km) of charge in just five minutes and now are on track for mass production readiness for passenger cars by 2024. The company’s 300 Wh/kg EV form factor pouch cells have achieved a claimed 1,000 consecutive extreme-fast cycles while guaranteeing auto makers no battery degradation due to extreme fast charging.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO, StoreDot said “This announcement is yet another important milestone for StoreDot. We’re delighted that so many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers are testing both our XFC cells and their integration into next generation electric vehicle architectures, and we are receiving positive feedback about the real-world viability of our technologies. This is an extremely encouraging endorsement from companies that are now vying to become the first to use our leading 100in5 battery cells in their production vehicles. We are now certain that the first mass produced StoreDot cell will be commercially available in 2024.”

It was last year StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This featured 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and post-lithium architecture. The roadmap reaffirms that the timings for these will be delivered over the coming decade with 100in5 by 2024, 100in3 by 2028 and 100in2 by 2032.

The company now has a growing network of strategic global partnerships and investors, spanning the entire battery ecosystem. To date it has received investments from global automotive manufacturers including Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast and Volvo Cars.