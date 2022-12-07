Stellantis Student Awards honours 600 youth across five regions

European auto major Stellantis as part of its focus towards promoting continous learning and education amongst has recgonised 600 children of Stellantis employees across five regions with monetary award under its first global Student Awards.

The Stellantis Student Awards was originally a regional program established in 1996 as the Fiat Scholarship Awards in Italy. In 2019, the awards program was renamed to the Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards.

The milestone was marked by the first global online ceremony on December 2, featuring Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares.

Elkann said, “As we are committed to building a responsible, diverse and innovative mobility tech company, we are very proud of this program, now in its 26th year and involving 20 countries from all over the world.”

Tavares said, “It is paramount for the planet and for the future to pass on to the next generation established carbon net zero companies with a clear purpose of benefiting all.”

Xavier Chereau, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Stellantis stated “Diversity and caring for the future go hand in hand and are foundational pillars within our Stellantis purpose and values. We achieve this synergy through programs like the Stellantis Student Awards, as emphasising the importance of continuous learning contributes to a sustainable future for everyone.”

Now in its 26th year, more than 14,000 students have been recognised as well-rounded individuals demonstrating focus beyond their studies and contributing to the overall good of their communities.

New to the program, one candidate per region was selected among the award recipients as winners of the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence representing courageous young leaders applying their knowledge and skills to better the wellbeing of others.

Now as a global awards program representing five regions and 20 countries, the Stellantis Student Awards embraces the same spirit contributing to a sustainable future for all.