Stellantis ‘Startup Awards’ recognises 7 innovative performers

Stellantis has been awarded 7 top-performing technology startups with the first-ever Stellantis Startup Awards, recognising the value of a partnership between the company and the best startup partners in 7 different verticals.

Presented during a digital event, the Stellantis Startup Awards also demonstrated the company’s Dare Forward 2030 ambition of embracing breakthrough ideas and customer-centric innovations that enable clean, safe, and affordable mobility for all.

“The startup partners and pilot projects showcased today prove that an intrapreneurship mindset and results-driven innovation can make a difference that truly benefits our customers, society, and Stellantis,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis.

Ned Curic, CTO Stellantis, presented each of the finalists with a customised non-fungible token (NFT) trophy. Created by the Stellantis Design Studio, the NFT is an artistic interpretation of intertwined hands expressing the concept that in turbulent times, ideas prevail.

Stellantis Startup Awards 2022 winners

Customer Experience – Developed by HAAS Alert in the U.S., the Emergency Vehicle Alert System has the mission to get everyone to their destination safely and help avoid distracted driving by alerting drivers to nearby emergency vehicles and hazards in real-time. Stellantis is currently prototyping the technology on Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles.

Quality – Applied in Turkey, Daxium’s digitalisation of a pre-delivery vehicle inspection checklist and dashboard are helping Stellantis improve its control process, as well as ensure that the quality and delivery of its imported vehicles to the end customer achieve the highest standards. The project will soon be extended to Morocco, Egypt, Israel, and Europe.

New Business – Deployed in France on the Citroen Ami, DS E-TENSE electrified versions, and Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid and in Italy on the Citroen Ami and all-electric Fiat New 500, the solution developed by the startup Demooz turns current vehicle owners into ambassadors, connecting them with potential customers to facilitate through word of mouth the discovery, access, and testing of Stellantis products.

Automotive Tech – U.K.-based startup Envisics is providing more effective and timely driving information with a new generation head-up display that uses augmented reality and high-quality holographic technology. The innovative feature will be offered on Stellantis’ next-generation premium and luxury vehicles.

Industry 4.0 – Applied inside the Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil, the solution created by Phygitall uses smartwatches to analyse the pattern and intensity of hand movements to optimise the manufacturing process, increasing safety, quality and efficiency.

Supply Chain – Developed in Argentina and Brazil by JettaCargo, the software leverages artificial intelligence to simulate the optimal loading of cargo on trucks and containers. It is currently automating Stellantis’ planning and composing of ground transportation, reducing the impact of CO2 emissions and breakdown of goods in transport while improving logistics and increasing cargo safety.

Agility and Efficiency – Applied in India for the Citroën brand, the virtual assistant developed by BlinkIN supports vehicle repair shop technicians with real-time, remote assistance from Stellantis expert engineers via smartphone, enabling the deployment of a cost-effective solution that ultimately reduces the downtime for customers’ vehicles and provides a better customer experience.

The Startup Studio, Stellantis’ team responsible for startup engagement and the Startup Awards, is part of the company’s larger, long-term involvement and investment in the startup ecosystem.

Since the creation of Stellantis in January 2021, the company has engaged with hundreds of startups and signed over 40 contracts.

In March, Stellantis also announced the launch of its first venture capital fund with the creation of Stellantis Ventures. Established with an initial investment of 300 million euro (Rs 2,400 crore). The innovation fund focuses on early and later-stage startup companies that are developing cutting-edge technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility sector.

Recent investments include Archer, a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, Factorial Energy, the developer of solid-state battery technology, Vulcan, a lithium producer with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, and several other acquisitions.