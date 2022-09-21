Stellantis signs pact with Punch Powertrain for electrified dual-clutch transmissions for hybrids and PHEVs

In continuation with the transformation of its global electrification value chain and supporting its aggressive decarbonisation targets, Stellantis and its joint venture partner, Punch Powertrain, signed a new agreement increasing production of the future-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The upgraded facility, developed within the Mirafiori Complex in Turin, Italy, will complement the existing capacity in Metz, France.

The company also announced that the Mirafiori Complex will be home to its leading Circular Economy Hub, starting with three activities for the sustainable use of vehicles and parts: vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing, with the scope set to expand further globally.

This builds on the skills the Company currently has and is another important step in the implementation of the strategic plan for Stellantis’ Circular Economy Business Unit as it pushes to quadruple extended life revenues for parts and services and multiply recycling revenues by 10 times by 2030 as compared to 2021.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO said, “Today’s announcements highlight both our commitment to Italy and our ability to take responsible decisions to anticipate the upcoming global change in our industry, as we push to achieve our Dare Forward 2030 targets,”.

The new Mirafiori e-Transmissions Assembly site is expected to start production in the second half of 2024. At full production, the Mirafiori and Metz, France, facilities together will supply all relevant Stellantis manufacturing sites in Europe.

The Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit is one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and is a 360-degree business based on the 4Rs strategy – repair, reuse, reman and recycle. As an independent business unit, it will generate more than €2 billion in revenues in 2030.

Today’s announcement confirms the leading global Circular Economy Hub will be launched in 2023 in Mirafiori Complex. The dedicated operation will enable the expansion of Stellantis’ current activities and support its ‘cradle-to-cradle’ business model in Europe. Later announcements will be made that will support Stellantis globally.

Stellantis said In the past four years, it has invested over €5 billion in Italian operations for new products and manufacturing sites. The Company also provides training with the aim of reskilling and upskilling its employees, while continuing its fruitful collaboration with the Polytechnic of Turin that led to the creation of a campus of design and sustainable mobility within the Mirafiori area.