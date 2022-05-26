Stellantis ropes in Rahul Rajupalepu to lead Global Digital Hub in India

European car major Stellantis has appointed Rahul Rajupalepu as the new Head of its Global Digital Hub in India. He succeeds Karim Lalani, who has taken up a new role as the CTO – North America ICT and Digital within the Stellantis Group.

Rajupalepu comes with nearly three decades of experience in IT and has held several leadership positions in the automotive and BFSI industries before taking up the mandate to lead Stellantis’ Global Digital Hub in India. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading and driving the business growth of the Centre to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and build deep technology expertise for Stellantis globally.

Daria Colvett, CIO, Stellantis North America ICT and Digital said, “With his track record of leading across Global Capability Centres, technology experience, and industry expertise, we believe Rahul is an ideal choice to lead the Stellantis Global Digital Hub on its next chapter of growth. I wish him success as he shapes the trajectory of the Centre and our role within the industry”.

Rajupalepu said “It’s an honour to lead the Global Digital Hub in its pivotal role in driving Stellantis’ transformation journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility tech company. I am excited to be a part of this journey and looking forward to working with the talented employees and partners to rapidly scale our operations.”

Since its incubation, the Global Digital Hub in India has grown steadily to become one of the largest in-house ICT and Digital organisations of Stellantis. With a team of more than 500 skilled engineers, it houses strong competencies in various digital skills, digital transformation initiatives, Industry 4.0 initiatives and cybersecurity areas. Currently, the Centre caters to a bouquet of cutting-edge digital products and software services for its parent organization.

The Global Digital Hub in India was established to build a world-class talent centre to drive the digital future of world-wide Stellantis operations. It serves as a ‘transformation and innovation engine’ for Stellantis and drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through the robust platform, technology and service centres of excellence. The centre will also expand the Group’s relationships with India’s digital ecosystem partners, including start-ups, digital accelerators and universities, to accelerate the company’s innovation agenda.