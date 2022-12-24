Stellantis plans to acquire stake in Symbio

Faurecia, a company of Michelin and Stellantis, announced exclusive negotiations for Stellantis to acquire a substantial stake in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility, to become a significant player along with existing shareholders Faurecia and Michelin.

The Company is pursuing an aggressive ambition as part of the dare forward 2030 strategic plan, which includes expanding its hydrogen offering to large vans as early as 2024 in Europe and 2025 in the U.S. while further exploring opportunities for heavy-duty trucks.

Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia said, “By the intention of acquiring a stake in Symbio, Stellantis confirms the robustness of Michelin and Faurecia’s approach to creating a global leader in zero-emission mobility. The new setup will accelerate and globalise Symbio’s growth to the benefit of its customers,”

Florent Menegaux, CEO of Michelin, said, “Michelin is convinced that hydrogen fuel cell technology will make an effective contribution to decarbonizing mobility and even beyond. This is what led Michelin to pioneer in this technology for more than 20 years.”

In October 2022, Symbio announced its HyMotive project to accelerate its industrialization and disruptive innovation, which will increase its total production capacity in France to 100,000 systems per year by 2028 while generating 1,000 additional jobs.

This transaction enables Symbio to expand its development by capitalising on Stellantis’ leadership in the European and American automotive markets.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first semester of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.