Stellantis opens new development hub in Poland, expands global software and engineering centre to 8 locations globally

European auto major Stellantis is growing its software development and engineering network to eight hubs by establishing a new operation in Poland, which will staff up to 300 employees in data analytics and software development and validation, and will be located in Gliwice, near a Stellantis manufacturing plant.

The OEM is partnering with GlobalLogic, a supplier of digital engineering services, to recruit talent and establish the Poland software hub quickly. The hub’s location will leverage expert technical and university-level education facilities in the region while adding software development resources to existing Stellantis technical operations in Europe.

The team in the Poland software hub will primarily focus on base software development, software application development, DevOps and automated validation.

Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer, Stellantis said, “The opening of this new software hub in Poland is another milestone in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategy. Software plays a key role in our drive to be the industry leader in customer experience for services and products, as well as our industry-leading commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038.”

With this Stellantis now has eight software development hubs in seven countries, including:

Brazil: Pernambuco

France: Poissy

Germany: Russelsheim

India: Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Italy: Turin

Poland: Gliwice

United States: Auburn Hills, Michigan

The team in Poland will contribute to the global software creation network that is key to Stellantis’ work in creating software-defined vehicles (SDVs) that offer customer-focused features throughout the vehicle’s life span, including updates and features that will be added years after the vehicle is manufactured.

Tara Vatcher, SVP – Software Architecture and Development, Stellantis said, “Creating an infrastructure inside our vehicles that easily and seamlessly adapts to meet driver expectations is a key element of Stellantis’ global drive to deliver cutting edge mobility.”

Stellantis’ software-driven strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles and to generate 20 billion euros (Rs 175,760 crore) in incremental annual revenues by 2030.