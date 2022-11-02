Stellantis India, IIT Hyderabad wrap student-run 24-hour Code Hackathon

The India Software division of Stellantis, in collaboration with the ECell department of IIIT Hyderabad, hosted a 24-hour long-run hackathon on October 29 and 30, 2022, providing students with a platform to put their problem-solving skills to use for the automobile industry.

The event was highly successful in garnering the most entrepreneurial and technology-driven youth from across the region. The Megathon ’22 is the largest student-run 24-hour Code Hackathon organised by the ECell of IIIT Hyderabad.

Rahul Rajupalepu, Head, Stellantis Digital Hub, said, “Mobility has turned into one of the world’s fastest expanding sectors. The adoption of cutting-edge mobility-related technology has been the main driver of this increase. Indeed, the potential in the mobility sector is vast.”

Addressing the event, Anantha Krishnan, Head and Vice President, Smart Cockpit, Stellantis, said, “The mobility industry worldwide is constantly evolving, and there is a growing need for new-age solutions to the problems that afflict the ecosystem. We truly believe that young creative minds play a vital role in not only addressing the industry’s problems but also bolstering its march toward the future.”

The first round of the hackathon was conducted on October 22 and 23, 2022. In total, 710 students participated in the first round with four problem statements, which included two problem statements by Stellantis related to the Mobility Industry.

The second round of the hackathon took place offline at IIIT Hyderabad on October 29 and 30, 2022. In the second round, the top 12 teams were chosen, and 11 of those 12 teams competed in the final round, which comprised 46 participants.

Shortlisted teams got an opportunity to work on a live solution on Stellantis’ vehicles. Out of 11 teams, the top 4 teams were announced as winners: Team Alpha Q Romeo, Team Dodge and Weave, Team Jesus Chrysler, and Team Citroen Lemons. The winners were given a cash prize of Rs 5.5 lakhs for the cumulative results of both rounds.