Stellantis India focuses on omnichannel customer experience for Citroen and Jeep

Stellantis India is expanding its customer experience both for Citroen and Jeep, with high-definition 3D car and accessories configurator, integrated finance and insurance calculator, and an online trade-in facilitator.

The brands, through its phygital network, have developed an omnichannel purchase experience for its customers in line with its

‘AnyTime, AnyWhere, AnyDevice, AnyContent’ (ATAWADAC) offering.

Jeep and Citroen’s parent company Stellantis recently inaugurated a software centre in Bengaluru, which will focus on the development of software and technological innovations for the advancement of automobiles and mobility.

Key engagement proof points of Stellantis includes 700,000 customers experienced with the configurator since March 2021, 88 (65 Jeep + 21 Citroen) Phygital Showrooms, over 700 sales consultants trained on 3D car configurator as a Sales Conversion Tool and Increased traction on brand website by 66.7 percent.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director – India, Stellantis, said, “Our digital platform is well integrated with partners like dealerships, car portals and search engines to offer a seamless and cohesive customer experience throughout the ecosystem. The High-Definition 3D car configurator deployed for both the brands acts as a backbone to the buying experience and plans are afoot to expand the Made in India solution in the Asia Pacific region.”