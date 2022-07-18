Stellantis’ Free2Move acquires Share Now, to drive global mobility service

Stellantis group company, Free2Move has completed the acquisition of Share Now, a leading provider of free-floating car sharing in Europe.

With this acquisition, Free2move will continue its aggressive growth plan as a worldwide mobility leader and expanding its mobility hubs concept to 14 new cities. Share Now’s executive management team remains in place.

Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO, Free2Move said, “We are very enthusiastic about the new chapter we are about to write with Share Now, the European leader in free-floating car-sharing. Free2move and Share Now are very complementary and our joint expertise now grants us the savoir-faire to truly innovate in the worldwide mobility market. I offer a very warm welcome to every Share Now colleague as they join the Free2move family.”

Olivier Reppert, CEO, Share Now said, “We are very happy to join Free2move. We will keep moving forward together to meet our customers’ expectations for increasingly sustainable, innovative and flexible mobility.”

Free2move is a leading mobility service provider for B2B and B2C customers with a fleet of more than 450,000 cars offering rental, car sharing and subscription services, and a network of more than 500,000 parking places. With this acquisition, Free2move expands its reach now to 32 European and U.S. mobility hubs.

The Share Now acquisition will allow Free2move to rapidly reach Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 goal of 15 million customers and 2.8 billion euro (Rs 22,400 crore) in revenue by 2030. It will also open new synergies and enhance the profitability of the two companies.