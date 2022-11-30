Stellantis and its US dealerships move toward electrification

Stellantis and its dealership network across the United States are driving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focused on the dealership transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, offering consulting and on-site evaluation of electric-vehicle (EV) integration needs within every area of the dealership business.

The company plans to have more than 75 BEVs globally and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. In the U.SThe company plans to offer more than 25 BEVs by 2030.

Stellantis is demonstrating their commitment to their dealer network and supporting brand EV readiness by partnering with Future Energy to build a program to help their dealers prepare for the disruption of electrification and to develop a thoughtful approach to help their dealer network modify their business processes.

Future Energy is a Michigan-based company with a multidisciplinary team of experts across North America, including talent from various industries.

Phil Langley, head of network development, FCA – North America said, “As we accelerate the drive toward electrification, Stellantis is in full-execution mode with an electrification strategy designed specifically to address the needs of our dealership network.”

Langley added “We are working lockstep with our national dealer council to develop and support their long-term plans during this industry-changing transition.”

To date, nearly 70 percent of dealers are in the process of assessing their individual readiness.

As part of that leadership, the company is setting the course for 100 percent of sales in Europe and 50 percent of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. Stellantis has committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038.