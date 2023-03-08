European auto major Stellantis Group has adopted the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), as part of its global commitment to gender equality.

The OEM says with a diverse talent base representing more than 160 nationalities, it joins approximately 7,000 signatories dedicated to fulfilling the agreement’s seven guidelines dedicated to empowering women.

The WEPs are a set of principles offering guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

It is a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis said, “Our complex transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company is only successful if Stellantis is representative of the people to whom we provide mobility all across the world. Powered by our diverse geographical roots, we have adopted an ambitious commitment toward gender equality, capitalising on promoting women in all occupations to generate added value and business performance.”

The OEM finished 2022 with an increase of women in leadership positions, moving from 24 percent to 27 percent. This maintains Stellantis’ progress to achieve 30 percent of leadership positions held by women by 2025 and more than 35 percent by 2030, as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Xavier Chereau, Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer, Stellantis said, “Stellantis is committed to diversity and inclusion through this ambitious initiative, and this is underlined in our adoption of the Women’s Empowerment Principles. Inclusivity breeds trust, collaboration and creativity. These are essential elements to the success of our business and transition to sustainable mobility.”

The increase of women in leadership is attributed to a multi-faceted approach, including targeted global and local development programs and focused planning on organisational design and succession.

In addition, every region studies and identifies the best way to support their female employees through workshops, family planning benefits, career acceleration programs and dedicated spaces for healthcare.

Since last year, Women of Stellantis has increased its membership from 3,000 members representing 26 countries to 5,000 members now representing 37 countries. The resource group also leverages the importance of allies with male employees comprising 10 percent of their membership.