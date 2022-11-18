Stellantis acquires artificial intelligence and autonomous driving startup, aiMotive

Stellantis has acquired aiMotive, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

This acquisition enhances Stellantis’ artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expands its global talent pool and boosts the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.

Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer said “Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company – iMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”

Stellantis’ software teams are also developing the three all-new technology platforms (STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive) that will be deployed at scale across the four all-new STLA vehicle platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, STLA Frame), starting in 2024.

The software strategy, as announced during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately 20 billion euro in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan bold objectives, backed by more than a €30 billion* investment in electrification and software.

aiMotive is based in Budapest, Hungary, with offices in Germany, the United States and Japan, with over 200 highly skilled employees worldwide, including engineers with advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving expertise. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence and startup culture.

Stellantis will establish a Board of Directors to oversee aiMotive while preserving its startup mindset of rapid innovation. aiMotive team will be fully part of the Stellantis autonomous driving and artificial intelligence teams.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the satisfaction of antitrust requirements.