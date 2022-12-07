Stella Moto launches Buzz electric scooter, starting price at Rs 95,000

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Stella Moto has introduced its first electric scooter, the Buzz. The Jaidka group-owned EV maker has received RTO’s approval for its battery safety standards.

This e-scooter is priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom) and will be available in four colours – Grey, Matt Blue, Red, and Brown. It will get a three-year warranty.

The tech-loaded Buzz electric scooter gets a snazzy headlight, a uniquely designed backlight, and alloy-rimmed wheels. Further, it integrates A-Grade Lithium Iron–Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, which is designed specially for the Indian climatic conditions.

To tackle the EV fire issue, the company has incorporated 4 temperature sensors in the battery pack, which will monitor the temperature and cut-off the power at high temperatures. Further, the 2.16 kWh battery pack comes with a microprocessor-based Smart BMS, which helps monitor and maintain the efficiency of the battery pack and helps customers track the accurate state of the battery.

The electric scooter has a range of over 90 kilometres on a single charge. It comes with a high-efficiency 2KW BLDC motor that offers a top speed of 55 km/h. It sits 180 mm above the ground for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.

Nakul Jaidka, CEO & Founder, Stella Moto said, “We are proud to introduce the scooter to the market finally. We launched the scooter at an affordable price point to make it accessible to a wide range of customers. The scooters will be available in Stella showrooms across the country beginning in December, with deliveries beginning this month as well.”

Further, the EV gets a 150 kg loading capacity, which makes it suitable for last-mile delivery applications.