Steelbird, A L Group announce partnership for automotive filters

Steelbird International has announced a strategic partnership with A L Group of Israel, a company that specialises in turnkey customised filtration solutions for the automotive industry. The company specialises in filters such as air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin filters.

With almost 6 decades of industry experience, Steelbird announced this partnership on the company’s 59th Founder’s Day. Under the agreement, Steelbird will market a new concept-driven product to its established OEM customer base, which will be manufactured by the Israeli major.

The product combines filtration technology with freshness/ perfumery, and is defined as an ‘Auto Wellbeing System’. The product will be launched under a new name soon.

The filter has 4 aromatic capsules of different scents and will be embedded in the cabin air filter. The system will be controlled by an app and works automatically at the user’s convenience.

Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International said, “We have decades of expertise in manufacturing all types of auto filters. This is a natural progression where we aim to impact the end-user experience with a cool new product. I am very pleased to be in partnership with A L Group.”

Boaz Roseman, CEO, A L Group, said, “The automotive sector is growing worldwide at an exciting pace both in terms of innovation and technology as well as the transformation to entirely new fronts with emerging concepts. I am particularly very optimistic about the Indian OEMs and hope to amplify our presence from now on.”