Statkraft, Aker Horizons ties up to produce green hydrogen in India

Statkraft and Aker Horizons, through its portfolio company Aker Clean Hydrogen have signed collaboration agreements to jointly explore opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production in India, a statement said.

According to the statement, the collaboration brings together Statkraft, a leading developer and generator of renewable energy with a substantial experience and presence in India, and Aker Clean Hydrogen, a global integrated hydrogen, ammonia and methanol producer building on Aker’s 180 years of industrial heritage.

“With considerable renewable energy production and market activities in India, Statkraft is well positioned to capture green hydrogen opportunities in this huge and important energy market. Developing such opportunities helps us grow our business and reduces greenhouse gas emissions in India,” said Jürgen Tzschoppe, Executive Vice President International Power of Statkraft.

Emissions from the steel and ammonia industries contribute to close to 9 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions and are classified as hard-to-abate sectors, it stated.

Green hydrogen provides an emission-free alternative to decarbonizing these industrial sectors and an opportunity to increase security of supply of the two commodities.

Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft have agreed to explore joint development opportunities of fully-integrated renewable power generation and green hydrogen production in India, targeting domestic hard-to-abate industries such as the steel industry, as well as ammonia for domestic use and export.