Statiq to supply 253 chargers to REIL for 4 key highway projects

Statiq, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network company, has bagged a Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) contract, wherein Statiq will supply approximately 253 fast chargers for four key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro.

The company already has several chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur. With this win, there will be an additional host of Statiq chargers on these expressways. Through them, Statiq will ensure an accessible and reliable four-wheeler charging network on these corridors. While this is an outright sale, Statiq will maintain the overall quality and upkeep of the equipment for the next 3 years.

State-owned company REIL has been actively working with the government (both central and state) to set up the domestic EV charging infrastructure under FAME India Scheme Phase II. Its focus has been on installing DC fast chargers at prime locations to encourage accelerated adoption of EVs.

For this tender, the requirement is an assortment of 210 fast chargers of more than 50kW charging capacity and another 43 fast chargers of more than 100kW charging capacity that will charge four-wheelers quickly. By winning this contract, Statiq will not only reach out to a sizable population and help assuage range anxiety but also support them in travelling long distances.

Head of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq, Aman Rehman says, “Statiq is keen on participating in all initiatives that have the aim of electrifying India and upgrading its motor choices. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional ICE vehicles to eco-friendly EVs. The transition will become a feasible reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause.”

Speaking on the occasion, he says, “REIL has been very active on the e-mobility front in India and it is an honour to win a tender with such a forward-thinking PSU. All the chargers we will supply, by way of the tender, will have an incredible reach across the 4 expressways. And we are looking forward to helping countless four-wheelers stay charged while travelling across these high-speed corridors.”

He added, “With this contract win, Statiq has once again fulfilled its dream of deeply enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. We will participate in as many such ventures as possible in the future to help everyone in the ecosystem #StayCharged in an accessible, affordable and reliable manner.”

As a company, Statiq wants to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV charging and assure everybody that a Statiq EV charging station will always be at hand. Working towards that aim, Statiq has raised over Rs 200 crore in Series A funding. They have teamed up with Hero Electric and also collaborated with EV maker Ather, to enhance the combined EV charging network in the northern states of India. The latest proposition is the next step on Statiq’s part to expedite this process further.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its network. By the end of the year, Statiq aims to have approximately 20,000 charging networks. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason – that it is located on busy routes with extremely extensive footfalls.