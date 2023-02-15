Statiq releases report to promote skill development in the Indian EV sector

Statiq has announced a white paper on skill development in the Indian EV sector and claims to have covered a vast amount of research in the automotive sector, employment potential, the importance of skill development, current initiatives in India, organization & institute-level initiatives and global context in skill development.

This paper claims to cover the importance of being skilled in the industry and maps out current initiatives in India with respect to skilling and deep dives into some global practices being followed from which our country can learn.

According to the Invest India 2022 research mentioned in the report, the automotive sector employs approximately 3.7 crores people and can add more than 1 crore direct jobs and 5 crore indirect jobs. In a price-sensitive market like India, for EVs to capture the masses requires a major reduction in their upfront cost, says the company. Today a typical electric vehicle costs 40-50% higher than its petrol/diesel counterpart, it added.

According to the company, the day this upfront cost gets reduced, electric vehicles are going to become the new favorite in the Indian markets. Earlier, the readiness of charging infrastructure was also a major concern amongst people. However today a robust and reliable charging infrastructure is already developed to cater to a much bigger number of electric vehicles than are currently present on roads.

Sanjana Chhabra, Manager, Policy, Advocacy, and Government Relations, Statiq author of the report said, “In order to effectively skill the workforce and make them ready for the tech-savvy EV industry, a collaboration between the education sector and the EV sector is a must. The EV transition across the world is giving rise to a technological transformation that requires both reskilling and training existing and new workers. The education sector through its validated techniques & curriculum will ensure a smooth and effective skilling process in the sector which will play an important role in not only overcoming layoffs and job losses but will also contribute towards a sustainable EV industry in the long-term leading to fiscal growth.”