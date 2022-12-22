Statiq-Nexus Malls commence EV charger drive, first station set up in Amritsar

Electric vehicle charging network Statiq, which recently partnered with Nexus Malls to deploy 17 charging hubs across 13 cities in India, has set up its first EV charging station at Nexus Amritsar Mall, as part of this collaboration.

The charging station is equipped with two fast EV DC Chargers of 60 KW each to charge all kinds of electric cars available in the Indian market. The vehicles can be charged up to 80% in about 40 mins. In the duo’s roadmap, it will be setting up a combination of slow and fast chargers across the Nexus Mall range, thereby enabling the customers to charge their electric two, three, and four wheelers conveniently.

Akshit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq said, “With the installation of this charging station, needless to say, it would make life much easier for countless EV users in the city making their daily commute hassle-free and comfortable. At the same time, it would also give confidence to non-EV owners helping them in their decision to pivot to electric vehicles from predominantly petrol and diesel-powered vehicles,”



“For a highly polluted city such as Amritsar which is often ranked among one of the most polluted cities in Punjab, this is a huge stride in terms of also addressing pollution.”, he added.

Mandeep Singh, Center Director ,Nexus Amritsar said, “With this partnership with Statiq, country’s largest EV charging brand, we wish to not only improve the mall-going experience of our EV-driving patrons, but also contribute to the emerging smart city vision of the authorities in general. The provision for cleaner and greener mobility is a part of that futuristic perspective and we are glad that by teaming with Statiq, we are playing our part.”

Statiq aims to have a 20,000-strong charging network by the end of this year. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason – that it is located on busy routes with extremely extensive footfalls, a statement from the company said.