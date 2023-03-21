SPS Chauhan promoted as VP of Toyota Advanced Logistics Asia

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, has announced the promotion of SPS Chauhan to Vice President of Toyota Advanced Logistics Asia (TALA). In this new role, Chauhan will focus efforts on building a market presence and creating synergies across Toyota companies. This new role was effective January 1, 2023.

For almost 20 years, Chauhan has led sales and operations as Director for Bastian Solutions India and helped the company become one of the fastest-growing material handling automation companies in India. Under his leadership, the company has grown exponentially and has worked with clients like Asian Paints, Bajaj, Luxottica, and many others.

Commenting on the promotion, Chauhan said, “I am excited to take on this new role and the challenges ahead of me. My focus will be on continuing to work toward TICO’s vision, and helping clients get exposure to the latest in automation technology.”

The Southeast Asia (SEA) market is still young and diverse, and companies have typically focused on small-scale automation. With the steadily growing e-commerce and retail sectors in SEA, businesses are looking for ways to speed up customer delivery and warehouse operations while also reducing dependence on manual labour.

Aaron Jones, President and CEO of Bastian Solutions said, “As a trusted partnership born of innovation, TALA and Bastian Solutions will continue our work of bringing customers, across a broad spectrum of markets, automated solutions that help them become leaders in their industries.”

With Chauhan’s promotion, TALA is focusing on strengthening the intralogistics business in this market and will closely work with the Bastian Solutions team, to meet growing automation demand. Chauhan will work closely with other Toyota entities, dealers, and Bastian partners to increase the visibility and importance of advanced technologies that are new to the SEA market.