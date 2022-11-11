Spinny to launch its largest experiential hub in Bengaluru this month

Spinny, a Gurugram-based used car retailing platform, will soon launch its largest experiential hub in India. The company’s newest experiential hub will be launched in Bengaluru this month and this will be its largest such example in the country. According to our company sources, this facility will be able to accommodate an inventory of more than 500 cars.

Express Mobility has also received some images of the company’s upcoming facility exclusively. Spinny’s new experiential hub will be located at Yelahanka in Bengaluru and it will spread over five acres of land. The company aims to offer a delightful experience to its prospective buyers and help people in seamless online-to-offline car buying and selling.

Spinny’s car hubs are experience centres that one can visit to browse the company’s inventory, test drive Spinny Assured cars, make a booking, learn about financing, and more. Spinny is currently present in over 22 Indian cities with 55 car hubs. However, the upcoming facility in Bengaluru will be one-of-its-kind as it will offer prospective customers a park-like experience.

Spinny has been innovating the car buying and selling experience in the country. Bengaluru happens to be one of the key markets for the company in India. In terms of valuation, this used car retailing platform is already a unicorn. Spinny raised $283 million in its Series E funding round in December 2021 from new as well as existing investors.