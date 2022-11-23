scorecardresearch
Spinny launches automobile experiential hub in Bengaluru

Spread across a total area of 5 acres, the experiential hub features an assortment of cars, including over 1,000 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
The Spinny Park features in-venue test-drive zones, interactive dashboards, customer lounges, and community zones.

Gurugram-based used car buying and selling platform Spinny has launched the ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru. Spread across a total area of 5 acres, the experiential hub features an assortment of cars, including over 1,000 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars.

Further, the Spinny Park features in-venue test-drive zones, interactive dashboards, customer lounges, and community zones, the company said in a statement.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, said, “Considering the market potential and the problems that a customer faces in this category of variables, many customers want to touch and feel before buying a car,”

“Spinny Park is another step towards making the car buying experience unparalleled. It’s an automobile experiential hub with 1000+ cars to choose from. By the lake, under the blue sky, a picnic set somewhere in the corner. Eat, drink, wander around or test drive your next car with birdsong and carsong, all in tow.”

The company, in a statement, said that every Spinny Assured car on the company’s platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty.

Over the last couple of years, Spinny has a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny’s online platform, the statement added.

Spinny operates more than 55 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of close to 10,000 cars. In Bangalore, Spinny is already operating six car hubs with a total parking capacity of 1,200 cars. With the addition of Spinny Park Bangalore, the total capacity in the city will reach 2,200 cars.

