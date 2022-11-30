Spark Minda, UP Police sieze counterfeit products worth Rs 12 lakh in Meerut

Minda Corp, the flagship company of Spark Minda group, raided two locations with counterfeit ignition locks, caps and keys in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in association with the local police.



More than 4,000 counterfeit products worth more than Rs 12 lakh and bearing brand name “MINDA” were seized during the raid.

Neeraj Sharan, CEO, Aftermarket Division said “Spark Minda has taken a strong resolve against the menace of counterfeit products and we are thankful to the local police for their cooperation and action against the perpetrators. It is our endeavour to not only take strict legal action against them, but bring such incidents to the fore to create sensitisation about rampant infringement which is a concern across sectors.”

This is the second raid conducted by the company. Earlier this year, Spark Minda officials and Delhi Police conducted a raid in North West Delhi’s Bhorgarh Industrial Area where infringed products worth 10 lakhs were seized.

Spark Minda is committed to exposing and taking stringent action against the manufacturer or traders engaged in spurious activities and counterfeiting products. The company will continue to be vigilant against such spurious activities in future, a statement from the company said.