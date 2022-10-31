Spark Minda partners Korea’s Daesung to introduce ADAS solutions in India

Minda Corporation, the flagship company of Spark Minda has entered into a technical collaboration with South Korea’s Daesung, a leading automotive electronics company to bring the next-gen Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to the Indian automotive market.

The companies signed the Technology Licence and Assistance Agreement (TLA) on October 28, 2022.

Minda Corporation says the partnership will help it go ahead of technology curve by providing localised ADAS solutions for the Indian market. It also aligns with Minda’s vision of becoming a next generation ADAS solutions provider with the technology being inducted into its capabilities.

Aakash Minda, Executive Director – Minda Corporation said, “ADAS is a critical, futuristic technology with early signs of its adoption already visible in the Indian market. Current estimates from leading car manufacturers project that ADAS features relating to autonomous driving will become near ubiquitous in the next few years. We are happy to announce our partnership with Daesung Eltec which brings in more than four decades of rich experience in the automotive electronics industry.”

“With this TLA, Minda Corporation will be one of the early movers providing localised solutions in the domain. Both Spark Minda and Daesung Eltec believe in providing best solutions backed with cutting-edge, futuristic technology. Underlining our focus, this progressive partnership is a successful convergence of two key priority areas, technology and customer-centricity. The association will help us strengthen our existing relationship with the leading OEMs by becoming a complete solution provider as well as expanding into new customer base,” added Minda.

Daesung Eltec is one of the key players in the automotive electronics industry and specialises in in-vehicle infotainment, ADAS, audio, AMP and monitor among others. It also has its inhouse R&D centre and manufacturing facilities in Korea and China.

Won Ghee Yang, CEO, Daesung Eltec said, “The Indian automobile industry is steadily progressing towards an era where autonomous vehicles will become commonplace, making Advanced Driver Assistance Systems both relevant and necessary. We strongly believe that this association is a great step towards bringing together the strengths of both the companies. Spark Minda’s strong Indian presence and Daesung technology will together transform the Indian automobile industry to make the overall driving experience better and safer.”

As part of the association, Daesung Eltec will support Spark Minda with product design, development and validation and will also play a key role in process design, validation and manufacturing line set up for ADAS systems.