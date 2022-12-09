Spark Minda inaugurates new plant in Pune

Minda Corp, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has inaugurated its new Wiring Harness plant in Chakan, Pune, which takes its count of plants across the country to 28. Spread across 1.90 lakh square feet, the new facility features advanced tech-loaded machines, a statement from the company said.

Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, said, “Spark Minda has come a long way since the establishment of the group in 1958,”

“This new-age plant facility will lead the change. Focusing on zero-defect products, this plant will reset benchmarking on multiple manufacturing parameters, setting the bar higher” he added.

The plant is a greenfield facility capable of generating 100% solar power which will further enrich Spark Minda’s focus on sustainability and ESG parameters, the statement added.

The other Wiring Harness plants are located in Pune, Pillaipakkam, Kakkalur, Mysore, Murbad, Greater Noida, Pithampur, Haridwar and Vietnam.