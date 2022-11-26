Spark Minda appoints Sanjay Gupta as President and CEO

Tier 1 supplier Spark Minda has appointed Sanjay Gupta as the new President and CEO.

Gupta in his previous stint was the Vice-President & India Country Manager for NXP Semiconductors, where he was leading the R&D and operations managing over 3,000 employees across multiple locations – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Noida.

In addition to automotive R&D lead he was also responsible for talent attraction and leadership development.

Spark Minda has been on an aggressive growth spree and has not shied away from both organic and inorganic growth. The company is betting big on the megatrend of ACES (autonomous, connected, electric, and shared) to drive growth in the country.

With Gupta, the tier 1 supplier will aim to further expand its business in the digitalisation and advanced electronic space for the automotive segment.

