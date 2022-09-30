Gulf Oil India partners h Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group company, announces its exclusive partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility for a special range of EV fluids. With this tie-up, Gulf Oil will officially supply EV fluids to Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility’s line-up of electric vehicles to improve their efficiency and performance.

Through this partnership, Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility will have direct access to the complete range of EV fluids under Gulf’s portfolio. These EV fluids will be used by Piaggio’s EV Passenger and Cargo variants as well as Switch Mobility’s EV variants like Switch EiV 12 and Switch EiV 22 exclusively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said, “Gulf Oil, which has a global range of EV fluids has now entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility in India. This will deliver superior performance to the Piaggio Vehicles’ 3-wheeler EV transmission. Our product offering for Switch Mobility will deliver unmatched performance to their electric buses through an entire range

which includes coolants and transmission fluids.”

Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman, Gulf Oil Lubricants India said, “Being the leading technology player in the lubricant space, it is our responsibility to drive the industry and to develop segment-leading products to support the EV sector. Acceptance of our products by marquee players like Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility further augments our commitment to developing cutting edge products for the EV sector.”

Mahesh Babu, CEO – Switch India COO – Switch Mobility added, “Our partnership with Gulf Oil towards developing Gulf ElecMax, a range of high-performance EV fluids will offer our customers and end-users superlative performance that suits the intended usage patterns.”

Diego Graffi, Chairman MD, Piaggio Vehicles too agreed that We are working with Gulf Oil for the EV variants to provide high-performance solutions to our customers. We are hopeful of a long association that adds momentum to the EV adoption journey in India.”

Gulf Oil introduced its wide range of EV fluids in September last year, offering specially formulated products like: Gulf Formula Hybrid for EVs and hybrid vehicles as well as Gulf eLEC Coolant, Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid and Gulf eLEC Brake Fluid. In order to be prepared for the future in the sustainable mobility sector in India, Gulf Oil has also partnered with ElectreeFi, an EV SaaS provider, and Indra Technologies, a charger/mobility company based in the UK.



Gulf Oil also plans to further expand its business in Adblue and 2-wheeler battery segment.